Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.20. 5,606,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,418. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

