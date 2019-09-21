Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,730. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

