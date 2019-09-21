Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $37.21 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,627 shares of company stock worth $6,648,464. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $277.14. 1,879,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.17 and a 200-day moving average of $281.75. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.64.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.