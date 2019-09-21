Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $32.39 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $18.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,975. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.58.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.