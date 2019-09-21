Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $24.61 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,059 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

