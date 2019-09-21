Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after buying an additional 1,060,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,545,000 after buying an additional 774,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,480.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,088 shares of company stock valued at $47,457,238. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,441. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.31 and a 200-day moving average of $263.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

