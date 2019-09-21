Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $15.15 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,149 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 6,423,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,277. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

