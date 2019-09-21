Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $691,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,746,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.35. 3,516,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,598. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $6,795,727. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

