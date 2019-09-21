Zilla Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $29,048.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00211209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.01212103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018273 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

