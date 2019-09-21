ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $42,964.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, ZEON has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $385,461.00 and $42,964.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

