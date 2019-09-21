Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 81,746.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 319,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

