Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Copart by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 482,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after buying an additional 369,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Copart by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after buying an additional 280,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $82.54. 51,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,477. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

