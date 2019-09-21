Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,031 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,966,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,212,000 after acquiring an additional 572,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 230.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 518,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.