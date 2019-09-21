Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,743,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $918,135. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.79. 158,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.92.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $334.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

