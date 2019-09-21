Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,873. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

