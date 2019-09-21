Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

