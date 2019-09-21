Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,040,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,121. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.79. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,063,751. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

