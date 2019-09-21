Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. 3,270,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,601. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

