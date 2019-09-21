Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 726,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $1,957,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 424,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,344. The company has a market capitalization of $881.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.