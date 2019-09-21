Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 798,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO William George III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $230,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

