Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $3,126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,595. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $238.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.