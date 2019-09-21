Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,991 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 164.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 289,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 65,988 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 679,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 6,502,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

