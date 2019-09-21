Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,003 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 42.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 646,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 390,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,115,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $366,326.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 193,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

