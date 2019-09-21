ZB Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. ZB has a market cap of $165.64 million and approximately $89.18 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01224690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018268 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

