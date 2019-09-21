Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZLDSF opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.