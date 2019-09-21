Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sanmina by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

