Zacks: Brokerages Set $30.50 Price Target for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 15.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 384.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 84,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

