Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 0.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 986,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182,140 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAAP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,126. The company has a market cap of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.84.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $412.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.