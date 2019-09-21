Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENBL. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 1,382,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,809. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.