Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 380,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $52,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. 3,607,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

