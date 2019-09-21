Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report $37.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.73 million and the lowest is $37.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $131.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $133.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.27 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $165.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

NOVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 373,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,942. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

In related news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,006 shares of company stock worth $325,322.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

