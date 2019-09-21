Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to announce sales of $331.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.08 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. Federated Investors reported sales of $308.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Investors (FII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.