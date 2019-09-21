Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 28 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Deluxe by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.