Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Liberty Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,251. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,722,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,836 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

