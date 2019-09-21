Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce sales of $532.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.96 million and the highest is $538.80 million. LHC Group reported sales of $507.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 272,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,786. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

