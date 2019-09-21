Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.24 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce sales of $532.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.96 million and the highest is $538.80 million. LHC Group reported sales of $507.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 272,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,786. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.