Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $39.58. 1,807,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,211. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.