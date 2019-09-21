Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navigator’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emancipation Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 65.1% during the second quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 3.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Navigator by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 238,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,687. The company has a market cap of $592.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Navigator has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

