Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Consol Energy reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Consol Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 142,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Consol Energy by 96.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consol Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 679,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

