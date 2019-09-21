XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000.

XPO traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,618. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

