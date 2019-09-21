Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,309. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

