Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases 1,270 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 548,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,704 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,298,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,398. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

