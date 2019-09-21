Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Invests $170,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.82. 40,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,989. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

