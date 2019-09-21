Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in FedEx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.94. 3,764,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,118. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $147.82 and a 52 week high of $250.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

