Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 44.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Eaton by 21.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 96,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,961,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 104,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after buying an additional 1,524,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. 1,328,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,287. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.