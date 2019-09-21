Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 13,658,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790,734. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,285,143 shares of company stock valued at $69,358,709. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

