Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 1,170 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 791,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868,290. The stock has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

