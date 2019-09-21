Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,352.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $64,352.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $9,981.06 or 0.99460793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00147100 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

