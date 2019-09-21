WorldCoin (WDC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $155,857.00 and $10.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

