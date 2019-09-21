Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.37. 525,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after acquiring an additional 729,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,319,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

