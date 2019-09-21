Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.33.

WLTW opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day moving average is $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

